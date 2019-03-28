Ali Fazal Just Had A Fanboy Moment With Swimming Legend Michael Phelps

Actor Ali Fazal says meeting the most successful and most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps here was a huge fanboy moment for him. The two even exchanged fitness tips.

Ali, who has been working on his fitness under trainer Mustafa Ahmed, attended a training session with the US swimmer here on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than Michael Phelps. The man’s a legend and achieved tons in his career. Twenty-eight medals from one single athlete is no short of legendary,” Ali said in a statement.

“When Mustafa told me about this opportunity, I didn’t even have to think twice. It’s a great opportunity and to train with someone who’s a fitness inspiration for so many…”

Meeting Phelps was a “huge fanboy moment” for Ali.

