PM Narendra Modi’s Release To Get A Halt Due To Lok Sabha 2019 Elections?

Veteran Congress leader Suresh Mishra on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to stop the release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic based on the life of the Prime Minister. The film is scheduled to be released on April 5.

In a letter to the EC, Mishra said, “The release of the film during the Lok Sabha elections is a pre-planned strategy. The BJP is violating the model code of conduct by promoting the PM’s story and trying to cash in on his reach.”

“The world’s eyes are on India during elections. The release of the film at this time will be a mockery of our democracy,” he said.

Mishra also accused Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore of misusing his position to get the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance for the film and have it released during elections. Also, the political party based in Surat, Gujarat Janchetna Party (GJP) on Wednesday demanded the ban on the release.

The film is being promoted through posters, banners, TV, newspapers and magazines. As per the EC rules, expenses on these should be included in the election publicity funds, he wrote in the letter.

