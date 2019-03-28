ThrowbackThursday: This Dialogue Is On The Mind Of Every Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Fan Right Now!

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we bring you a rather short yet powerful dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun. Along with many inspiring moments, this movie had many heart-touching dialogues too.

Bollywood lovers and fans of both the stars are literally craving for a Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan union since lonnggg. This dialogue literally triggers our feelings further. While we’re sure the movie is going to be nothing but a BLOCKBUSTER, we hope ‘humare Salman-Shah jaldi aaye’.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that both the actors are in talk for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next which is going to be a remake of a famous 1999 film.

