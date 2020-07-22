Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend & Charlie Puth’s Girlfriend Is EXACTLY Why They Should Be Dating Each Other!

Selena Gomez is clearly over her ‘past life’ and we are more than happy about it. But what got our attention is that the Rare singer needs a boyfriend and keep finding the wrong ones but she wants to be loved. And fortunately, there’s someone who’s looking for a girlfriend too and it’s none other than our very own heartthrob, Charlie Puth.

Well, the Attention singer is out and loud about finding a girlfriend and asking if someone wants to be his girlfriend and Puth doesn’t want to play games. So who better than Selena! Right?

Earlier, Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth have collaborated for a song called ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore.’ It was a super hit track and topped the charts for a long time.

We wonder why do they not talk anymore? Technically and logically they should.

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend’s lyrics say:

“I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut

Again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love

Again and again

I want a boyfriend”

On the other hand, Charlie Puth’s Girlfriend lyrics say:

“Tired of this conversation

We didn’t come all this way

To touch a little, kiss a little

All night long

You wanna hear me say it

I know I kept you waitin’

Just a little, just a little

All night long

Can’t stop

‘Til you’re lyin’ right here next to me

I should stop

But I think I’ll do it anyway

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

I don’t wanna play no games

This is more than just a phase

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

If you want it, let me know

We could make this official”

Aren’t Selena Gomez & Charlie Puth like a match made in heaven? I mean, these lyrics. Can’t they already start dating each other, please?

Meanwhile, Selena turns 28 today and has been busy making music in the pandemic and focusing on her mental health.

Selena Gomez genuinely looks happier and touch wood, she stays the same way forever. Charlie Puth, on the other hand, is one of the most underrated singers of this generation and we would love to see him shine.

And if you happen to read this ever, please just TEXT and start dating already!

