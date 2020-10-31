Salma Hayek Plans To Turn Into Maleficent This Halloween & We're Already Waiting For Angelina Jolie's Reaction!

As the world is getting in the Halloween festive spirit, Salma Hayek is also embracing the holiday spirit. The actress in her latest Instagram post has dropped a hint that which celebrity she might be dressing up as this year. And the hint seems to be one of Angelina Jolie’s famous character.

American-Mexican film actress has been killing the Instagram game lately. She took to Instagram recently and shared a black-and-white video, wherein she can be seen taking an amazing transformation into Angelina Jolie‘s infamous Disney character Maleficent. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Have you already picked your Halloween costume? 👻 🎃 ✨.”

Take a look at her post below:

As seen in the video, it’s quite phenomenal watching the makeup and hair process Jolie experiences. Needless to say that her version of Maleficent will inspire many people to take up Halloween costumes tonight. After Hayek shared the clip on Instagram, many users have gone wild at the thought of the actress dressing up as the Disney character. Many comments started to pour in with heart eyes.

One user wrote, “We need Angelina Jolie’s reaction if she sees you!”.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek sparked off major fan reaction on Thursday after sharing a photo of herself in a cropped top and low slung skirt on Instagram. The photo showed off her a glimpse of her washboard abs for her followers.

The Frida actress had shared a throwback photo, a red carpet snapshots, wherein she sported a silver outfit with a sleek bob hairstyle. While many followers loved her picture and branded “beautiful” and “stunning”, many felt the need to comment on Salma’s weight.

One user wrote, “Too too skinny!!!!!!!!!” while another user wrote, “I love Salma. But she does look too skinny in this picture.” However, many fans also tried to shut down the trolls slamming them for their body-shaming comments. One fan wrote, “She’s always been perfect,” while another fan who seemed to adore her shorter hairstyle wrote, “OMG I love this hair.”

What do you think about Salma Hayek’s Halloween costume? Let us know in the comments below.

