Seems like the series of problems isn’t slowing down anytime soon for Ellen DeGeneres. Yesterday, we learnt how Australia’s Nine Network has got an upper hand in negotiations of the talk show’s next season owing to the controversies. Now, American comedian-actress, Rosie O’Donnell has spoken about the celebrity host and surprisingly, some good words are coming in for Ellen.

Rosie who hosted her own The Rosie O’Donnell Show from 1996-2002, has spoken in support of Ellen. She agrees on people’s accusations of Ellen’s weird behaviour but still isn’t shying away from showing compassion for her.

While talking on Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast, Rosie said, “You can’t fake your essence. That’s why I have compassion for Ellen DeGeneres, right? I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.”

“I’ve never done that show because I’m terrified she’s going to scare me and give me a heart attack,” she added further.

Speaking about her own work ethics, Rosie O’Donnell said that she had only promoted the things she liked and believed in. “It really did feel like Robin Hood, I have to tell you. When they would say give away this toy, and I would say, ‘Can you send 2,000 toys to this hospital?’ And they would,” she continued.

Rosie even spoke on her reason for walking out of the show by quoting, “I started that show because I had a son, and I left that show because I had four children under the age of 6.”

