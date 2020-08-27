Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle is not hidden from anyone. The former couple is fighting over the custody of their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. There is a recent development in their case that might shock you. Read the story to know the details.

Reportedly, Angelina Jolie’s legal team has requested that Judge John W. Ouderkirk, who is presiding over the legal case, be disqualified. The legal team claims that the judge was not forthcoming about his working relationship with Brad’s attorney Anne C Kiley in other cases.

As per the report in US Weekly, Angelina Jolie wants Brad Pitt to “get off his high horse” and be reasonable. It read, “Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return. She only wants peace and what’s fair.”

The report further stated that “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time. He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

There are reports that Brad Pitt is dating German model Nicole Poturalski as they recently enjoyed vacation in Poturalski in France. Meanwhile, reports also say that Angelina Jolie wants to move her kids to the UK.

Currently, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie live five minutes away from each other in Los Angeles. As per a report by The Sun, “Brad has joint custody of their six children and was upset after seeing reports Angelina was planning a move to the UK.”

The report added, “In his eyes it was like a suggestion that he’d somehow lost custody when that couldn’t be further from the truth. If Angelina wanted to leave the country with the children for a permanent move, she’d need to go to court and get permission. Brad knows a lot of it is speculation but Angelina has spoken about wanting to leave America before and seeing stuff like this leads to more questions.”

