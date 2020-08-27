Love is in the air for Rihanna. She was romantically linked to A$AP Rocky back in January and ever since fans have been closely eyeing the two.

But with what we saw recently, it is evident that these two are indeed in love. Rihanna put on quite the flirty display with the 31-year-old rapper during a recent interview.

The Umbrella singer was asked 15 questions by rumoured beau A$AP Rocky in a video posted by Vogue on Wednesday as the two shared plenty of flirtatious giggles with one another.

Rihanna recently released her new skincare line, Fenty Skin, last month. In the interview, the rapper asked her to describe her skin type to which she said, “My skin type is just as complicated as men are.”

Rocky laughed hysterically at the answer as Rihanna continued: “Yeah, you weren’t ready for that because you always try to say women are complicated. It’s you all.”

The singer further continued, “I have gone through many skincare changes within my journey, started from acne, for sure. All the way to sensitivity and Melasma being a black woman would not know that I need to use SPF. I’ve learned a lot.”

Rihanna flipped the skin type question back to Rocky, who got flirty by merely replying: “Handsome.”

As Rocky was one of the models featured in the promotion of Fenty Skin, he asked what the most challenging part of working with him was before sweetly saying “I know what that is, not laughing the whole time.”

Rihanna replied, “The hardest part of working with you for Fenty skin was getting your approval on your images Because, your skin is pretty, regardless. That’s why we hired you. You know what I’m saying?”

The two music stars shared a cute laugh as A$AP bashfully hid behind the host cue cards.

Now need we say more? Isn’t it quite evident with all this flirting that love is in the air?

