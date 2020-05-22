Ripa Kelly, Mark Consuelos & Family Is Quarantining Together In Caribbean

For actor couple, Ripa Kelly and Mark Consuelos the coronavirus pandemic and the following lockdown has proved to be a blessing in disguise. The couple along with their children went on a short vacation in the Caribbean, and well, it got extended.

On Thursday, Ripa Kelly had a virtual townhall with her employees and during that session, the actress opened up how everything changed in a mere few days. She also felt that she is lucky enough to be with her family, unlike others who are dying to meet their loved ones.

As per the report in People, Kelly said, “We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course. And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were.”

“Lucky for us, we had our three children. And then, you know, it was supposed to be a two-week trip and we wound up going right back to work. Ryan [Seacrest] and I both decided it was better to do the show because we just felt like in with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us,” she added.

Kelly further shared that she is lucky and being with her family is a huge benefit in such a crisis. “I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe. So, I think it’s been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman’s voice in my ear — our director — first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is,” she quotes further.

Meanwhile, Ripa Kelly was last seen in Riverdale as Ms. Mulwray.

