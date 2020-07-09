Reggae Legend Bob Marley’s Family To Reprise ‘One Love’ For A Noble Cause!

All the music lovers across the globe are very well aware of the contribution of Bob Marley for reggae music. In fact, he’s considered as one of the pioneers of the genre. Now, his daughter Cedella, son Stephen and grandson Skip are all set to reprise his iconic song ‘One Love’ and that too for a noble cause.

Yes, you read that right! The family of late Bob Marley will be performing the song and releasing it through Tuff Gong International, which is Marley’s music label. The new version will be released on 17th July and all the earnings garnered will go to Reimagine Unicef’s global campaign.

For the unversed, the campaign has been started to curb the penetration of COVID- 19 amongst the children and obstructing it from becoming a long-lasting crisis.

Speaking about the same, Cedella Marley said, “Over 40 years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world,” reports Independent.

A few months ago, Bob Marley’s granddaughter Donisha Prendergast expressed that she is political by virtue of being a part of the Rastafari movement and a voice for reggae. She said maybe one day, she will officially enter “some kind of a political office” in her home country, Jamaica. As of now, she will continue to use art and voice as politics.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!