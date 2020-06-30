It’s the first wedding anniversary of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Jonas already. Can you believe that? Priyanka Chopra Jonas who happens to be the sister-in-law of the duo took to Instagram Stories and sent them good wishes.

Posting a beautiful picture of both Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner from their wedding day, Priyanka Chopra wrote, Happy 1 Year Anniversary @joejonas & @sophiet. Love you both”

Priyanka shares a very close and warm bond with Joe and Sophie. Who can forget how both of them set fire with their charm and dance on Bollywood songs at Nick Jonas & PeeCee’s wedding back in Dec 2018.

Like a perfectly happy family, they’ve always been seen sharing and celebrating special moments together. Take a look at the wish by Priyanka Chopra.

Coming back to the wedding of Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner, it was quite a surprise for everyone. While they were expected to get married in France, Joe and Sophie left everyone surprised by marrying each other in Vegas post the Billboard Music Awards.

The couple announced the big news on social media and soon their pictures went viral.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner together are expecting their first baby soon. Sophie was seen flaunting her baby bump earlier in May as she & Joe both went out for a walk together. The pictures stormed the internet and fans were extremely delighted about the news break.

Here’s wishing them a happy union forever!

