Captain Marvel 2: Fans Want Angelina Jolie To Play THIS Role In Brie Larson Starrer & We Agree!

Last year, Marvel gave fans their first female superhero film Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson. The film received an amazing response from the critics but fans gave mixed reactions. CM was helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Despite some people not pleased with Brie’s casting, she is going to stay in the MCU.

For the past few months, a lot of reports related to Captain Marvel 2 are doing rounds on the internet. One of the reports stated that Marvel is looking for a female director to helm Brie Larson’s film sequel. The internet has already found a fit candidate to direct this superhero saga. Well, fans want actress Angelina Jolie to play the big part of directing this film.

A Reddit user named LordHyperBreath shared the post for discussion there. The user wrote, “Since Marvel Studios are looking for a female director for Captain Marvel 2, here’s a potential candidate… Angelina Jolie. Now as y’all know by now, she’s going to play Thena in Eternals. But what some of you might not know is that she also directs. She was one of the original contenders to direct the first Captain Marvel movie but it didn’t work out, so maybe this time around Marvel could pick her to direct the sequel. Thoughts ?”

Check out the post on Angelina Jolie as Captain Marvel 2 director below:

We wonder what MCU has to say about this. Jolie is already playing one of the lead roles in Marvel’s upcoming film, The Eternals. So will she don the director’s cap for the Brie Larson’s starrer? Only time will tell.

Do you think Angelina Jolie should helm CM 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

