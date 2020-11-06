Sony Playstation 5 aka PS5 is still a few days away from the fans, but the reviews are here! Not just of the console, reviews of its launching game Spider-Man: Miles Morales are also out, and they’re overwhelming in every sense of the word.

Many are hailing this console by Sony as a game-changer for the next-gen gaming. A common point acclaimed by all the critics has been PS5’s hardware. Its ability to play 4K games at 120fps is something many just can’t get wait to put their hands on.

Let’s do a round-up of reviews for the console as well as it’s launch game.

The Verge:

“Physically, the PS5 is a brash, intimidating piece of hardware, one that is clearly meant to signal a major shift. But underneath, its changes are much more subtle — at least right now. This isn’t the move from SD to HD, or watching Mario explore a 3D space for the very first time. Instead, it’s a series of smaller — though still important — shifts, like faster speeds and a more immersive controller, which all add up to a markedly better experience compared to the PS4 by every conceivable metric (aside from the space it takes up). I can’t tell you what the future holds, but right now, the PS5 is a great piece of hardware.”

“It might not be clear what makes the PS5 interesting just from watching trailers or live streams. But once it’s in your hands, the next generation is a lot more obvious.”

Venture Beat:

“I already have a strong affection for Sony’s new console. With its bold design, innovative controller, and strong launch games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Astro’s Playroom, this may be the best start any Sony console has ever enjoyed.”

Game Informer:

“The PlayStation 5 is an incredibly powerful and sophisticated piece of gaming hardware, sometimes virtually eliminating the tedium of loading screens that have plagued console gaming for decades. Games look amazing thanks to new lighting techniques, especially on 4K displays, and a proprietary sound engine ensures an equally arresting aural experience. While its outward aesthetic is attractive, it’s also overpowering, and the design won’t please everyone. A slick dashboard is easy to use and smartly designed, and values what’s important to you, most especially your leisure time.”

Guardian:

“Perhaps unsurprisingly after a quarter-century of selling consoles, Sony understands the excitement that surrounds a new one, and the PlayStation 5 leans into it. Big, bold-looking and festooned with new bells and whistles, it makes you feel as if you’re buying into something futuristic and novel. With games at £70 a throw, though, you’re certainly paying for it.”

Here are some Spider-Man: Miles Morales reviews:

VG 247:

“Launch games are rarely remembered as earth-shattering experiences years later, but at the time, elements of them always feel magical. On PS5, Miles Morales has both of these feelings down – it’s familiar and unsurprising, but some of its technical presentation will wow you nevertheless. If you’re picking up a PS5 on launch day, for that reason this will surely do.”

EGM:

Ultimately, what’s most important about all this is that Miles isn’t just another Spider-Man. He’s a Spider-Man with a different set of powers and a different perspective than Peter. For Insomniac, it would surely have been quicker and easier to ignore all that and make a simple copy-and-paste job, more content tacked onto the same framework. I have no doubt a version like that could have still been good. But it’s Insomniac’s willingness to take real chances that allows Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to be greater.

IGN:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales may not be quite as packed with content as the original, but it stands out as an essential story in Insomniac’s Spidey Universe. It earns its spot as a fantastic follow-up, telling a wonderful Miles-specific story while improving upon the fundamentals of the first game with distinctive moves and enemies. And it’s an excellent way to break in your new PlayStation 5; it looks spectacular, loads fast, and makes fun use of the DualSense controller, the directional audio, and more. But regardless of which generation you play it on, it’s a worthy followup to one of the best superhero games ever made.

The Verge:

The game Miles Morales reminds me the most of is Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Like that title, it’s a smaller-scale spinoff of a blockbuster hit and one that introduces a new character into the mix. Both are great examples of how much tone matters: with the same basic framework, Miles Morales still manages to feel fresh and exciting. It gets what made the original so good and builds off of it in smart ways. You may be sick of Peter Parker, but it’s hard to get sick of being Spider-Man.

So, how many of you will get their hands on PlayStation 5/PS5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Share in the comments section below.

