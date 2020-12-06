Paris Hilton in a lovely (and lengthy) tribute post for his boyfriend Carter Reum has broken the limits of being madly in love with some. Addressing him as her ‘twin flame’, Hilton posted the message on their first year anniversary.

Advertisement

She completed a year of dating Carter on Saturday (05.12.20). The post proves how they both are growing to be inseparable together. In the post, she also said that she has “never felt so close to another person” than she does with Carter.

Advertisement

Paris Hilton wrote: “Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible. I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be.”

Added Paris Hilton, “Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I’m in a dream. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. I’ve heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them till you. Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can’t wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever.”

On her $1 billion dream, Paris Hilton said, “I’m so proud of everything I’ve done, and that used to be my goal because I was more just thinking about my business life. But now that I’m so happy in my relationship and everything, and I’ve done so much and built such a huge empire, that’s not my focus any more. I’m more focused on the future, and things that really matter, like family and the next phase of my life. But things are going amazing business-wise, I just released my 27th fragrance, of course I’m going to continue always being a Boss Babe, because I love working hard, but I’m now going to put my personal life with my relationship ahead of my business.”

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Looks Magnificent In A Black Ensemble & We Ask Alexa To Play ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube