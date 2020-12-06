The main ceremony of the 2020 Melon Music Awards was aired yesterday, December 5. The MMA 2020 felicitated the best and outstanding music and musicians from Korean entertainment who released songs between November 30, 2019, and November 10, 2020.

The 12th ceremony in the history of the show, and the first to be performed online over four-days, the MMA saw K-pop boy band, BTS taking home the daesang aka the top awards. The boy band was the recipient of the Best Artist, Best Album and Best Song of the Year (Dynamite). The winners of these awards are decided based on 60% digital sales, 20% judges score and 20% online votes.

Scroll down to know which other artists took home which awards at the MMA 2020.

Best Artist of the Year (Daesang) – BTS

This is the third time BTS has won the ‘Best Artist of the Year’ award. The boy band took home this Daesang in 2019 and 2018 as well.

Best Album of the Year (Daesang) – BTS, Map of the Soul: 7

This is the fourth time the group has bagged the ‘Best Album of the Year’. They first won it in 2016 (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever), 2018 (Love Yourself: Tear), 2019 (Map of the Soul: Persona) and now at the MMA 2020 (Map of the Soul: 7.)

Best Song of the Year (Daesang) – BTS, Dynamite

The boy band won the ‘Best Song of the Year’ for the third time following 2017’s Spring Day and 2019’s Boy With Luv.

Best New Artist Award (Male) – CRAVITY

Best New Artist Award (Female) – Weeekly

Netizen’s Choice – BTS

Best Dance Award (Male) – BTS, Dynamite

Best Dance (Female) – BLACKPINK, How You Like That

1TheK Original Content – The Boyz

Best Rock – IU, Eight featuring BTS’ Suga

Best Original Soundtrack (OST) – Aloha, Jo Jung-suk

Best R&B/Soul – Baek Ye-rin, Square (2017)

Best Ballad – Davichi, Dear.

Best Rap/Hip-Hop -Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Paloalto, Simon Dominic, I’mma Do

Best Trot – Lim Young-woong, Trust in Me

Best Pop – Sam Smith, To Die For

Best Indie – Bolbbalgan4, Leo (feat. Baekhyun)

Hot Trend – Trot Men 6 (Lim Young-woong, Youngtak, Lee Chan-won, Jung Dong-won, Jang Min-ho and Kim Hee-jae)

Best Performance – Monsta X

Best Performance Director– Son Sung-deuk

Best Songwriter– Young Tak

Top 10 Awards – Baek Ye Rin, EXO’s Baekhyun, BLACKPINK, BTS, Lim Young Woong, IU, IZ*ONE, Kim Ho Joong, Oh My Girl and Block B’s Zico

Congratulations to all the MMA 2020 winners.

