Owen Wilson Joins The Cast Of Marvel’s ‘Loki’ With Tom Hiddleston

Actor Owen Wilson will join Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming Marvel’s “Loki” series.

Wilson is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the series for streaming giant Disney+, according to deadline.com.

The series stars Hiddleston as Loki, the trickster demi-god and brother to Thor.

There’s no update on the exact role for Wilson, but it is being said that it will be a prominent character.

Wilson, also an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, is known for “The Royal Tenenbaums”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Wedding Crashers”, “Shanghai Noon” and “The Interns”. He will next be seen in “The French Dispatch”.

At the moment, filming is underway on “Loki”. The series is expected to premiere in 2021.

“Loki” will be executive produced by Kevin Feige. Michael Waldron and Kate Herron are also executive producing the series, with Waldron also writing the project and Herron also attached as a director.

As per sources at Marvel Studios, Disney+ series will tie-in the launch of th show with supernatural sequel “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness”.

