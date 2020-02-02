Varane Avashyamund Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Is A Perfect Blend Of Love, Comedy & Emotions

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has a busy schedule this year with multiple films lined up for release. The Malayalam superstar who is engrossed these days with promotions of his first release of the year, Varane Avashyamund, yesterday took to his social media handles to unveil the film’s trailer.

The dashing actor shared the trailer on his Twitter handle with a caption that read: “Love. Life. Family. Relationships. Bringing together all these in one super special movie. Here is the trailer for #VaraneAvashyamund releasing on the 6th of Feb in the GCC and 7th Feb all across India. So excited!!!”

Love. Life. Family. Relationships. Bringing together all these in one super special movie. Here is the trailer for #VaraneAvashyamund releasing on the 6th of Feb in the GCC and 7th Feb all across India. So excited!!! https://t.co/VgA7nML9YK — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) February 1, 2020

Talking about the trailer, The 2 minute 30 seconds video promises to be a complete family entertainer. The trailer kickstarts with Kalyani Priyadarshan who doesn’t believe in love marriage and instead is more comfortable opting for arranged marriage following which she is on a lookout for her ‘Mr.Right’ via matrimonial sites. Dulquer Salmaan plays a happy go lucky guy who believes in living life to the fullest.

Veteran actors Shobana and Suresh Gopi who were once one of the most sought after onscreen pairs, with their strong screen presence are a delight to watch in the trailer.

The duo of Shobana and Suresh Gopi is teaming up together after a gap of long 15 years.

Apart from the lead stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana, Varane Avashyamund also has a list of talented actors in the form of Urvashi, Laloo Alex, KPAC Lalitha along with others in key roles.

Prior to the trailer’s release, the teaser, posters and the song track Nee Vaa En Aarumukha have been very well received by the audience.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is been helmed by Anoop Sathyan, and it is been bankrolled by Dulquer himself under his production banner Wayfarer Films.

Varane Avashyamund is slated to hit big screens on 7th February.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!