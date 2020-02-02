Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: All Set For A Healthy & Young Sunday!

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan starrer latest release Jawaani Jaaneman has performed at the Box Office decently so far. After a reasonable opening of 3.24 crores, Jawaani Jaaneman took a decent jump on Saturday and collected 4.55 crores.

Now as far as Sunday’s advance booking is concerned, the film is all set for a healthy day. All the major cities which were not performing up to the mark till yesterday have started performing nicely today which means the positive word of mouth is working.

Let’s have a look at the trends in detail:

Mumbai

Mumbai was almost a non-performer till yesterday. There were only 5-7% filling fast shows and now the rate has jumped to 10-12% which is almost double compared to Saturday.

Delhi

Delhi has also shown a slight jump. There were 7-10% good shows yesterday and now on Sunday, the rate has reached to 12-15%. The intensity is expected to increase in the evening but night shows will dip because it’s a working day tomorrow.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru was decent yesterday with 10-15% fast filling shows and today there’s hardly any growth.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad was already performing well with 25-30% FFs & HFs. Today, it has jumped amazingly and the current number of good shows is 35-40%.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad was a non-performer with hardly any housefull and fast filling shows. But on Sunday, people have actually come out and are watching the film in theatres. There are about 8-10% fast filling shows for the film as of now.

Kolkata

Kolkata was also a non-performer till yesterday. But today it has around 5-7% promising shows. The rate is not good enough but still better than yesterday.

Chennai

Chennai was recording 45-50% fast filling shows on a limited release yesterday. Today, it has further improved to record 50-55% healthy shows.

Overall, a significant jump is on cards today and the film is all set to have a reasonable first weekend total. The trending in weekdays will decide how much screens it will retain in 2nd week.

