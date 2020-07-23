One Direction: Unseen Moments Of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik From Beginning To End Will Make Every Fan Hum ‘Story Of My Life’

Today is a very special day of thousands of 1D fans all around the world. After all, One Direction is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Even though the band is no more together, they have made these years memorable with their songs. The boy band consisted of singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

Since yesterday, fans have been trending the hashtag #10YearsofOneDirection on social media. They are waiting for a virtual reunion of the band members. So far, there is no update on it. But the 1D’s Twitter page has shared an endearing video of the band’s journey, growth, and success.

This video is titled as – One Direction – 10 Years of One Direction. In the video, we get to see the BTS moments of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. These BTS footages comprise of their best moments from the beginning till the end. We also get to see the fun they had during their various concerts.

Fans will definitely be emotional to hear their favourite 1D singers talking about the band. They thank their fans, talk about the band’s growth, the craze among the audience and the beautiful memories.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson took to their social media pages to talk about the 10th anniversary. So far Zayn Malik hasn’t shared anything. Fans are waiting for a post from him too.

Which is your favourite One Direction song? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!