One Direction: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson & Other Members Get Emotional On Band’s 10th Anniversary!

It’s true when people say time passes quickly. After all, it has been TEN years since One Direction was formed. A lot of people have grown up listening to their cheerful and mesmerising song. The 1D band had singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

After the band’s official Twitter page shared surprising tweets after two years, fans got excited. Today, on the band’s 10th anniversary, Harry, Liam, Niall and Louis have poured their hearts out. The talented singers have thanked their fans and expressed fondness towards each other.

Harry Styles shared a lengthy Instagram post with a pic of all the 5 One Direction members. His caption reads, “I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful.”

Liam Payne also shared his thoughts one One Direction’s 10th anniversary. He wrote, “What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection”.

Niall Horan shared, “when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing.”

Louis Tomlinson wrote, “Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don’t think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik

. So proud of you all individually.”

Check out the full posts of these talented One Direction Members:

So far, Zayn Malik has not shared anything regarding 10 years of One Direction.

