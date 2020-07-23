Thursday has come with good news for Taylor Swift’s fans. The Grammy winner has announced on Instagram about her new album named Folklore, which will be dropping tonight. Yes, you have read the news right. Read on to know the details.

Taylor took to Instagram and announced about Folklore by writing a long heartfelt note. She wrote, “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, Folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

Taylor Swift added, “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️”

In another post, Taylor Swift announced that Folklore would have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions would include a bonus track called “the lakes.” She wrote that because this is her eight-studio album, she had made eight deluxe CD editions and eight deluxe vinyl editions available for one week. Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork available exclusively at her website taylorswift.com.

Taylor Swift further announced that the music video for “cardigan” would premiere tonight, which she has written and directed. She thanked her video team which includes – ‘cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman.’

Taylor Swift further informed that a medical inspector oversaw the entire shoot, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and she even did her own hair, makeup, and styling.

Well, this is undoubtedly fascinating news! How excited are you? Do let us know!

