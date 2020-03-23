Now Warner Bros’ ‘In The Heights’ Delayed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic?

Actor-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda has hinted that the film adaptation of his hit Broadway production “In The Heights” might get delayed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The musical adaptation of “In The Heights” is currently set for June 26.

In a live stream interview with Rosie O’Donnell, Miranda said there was “a lot that remains to be done” on the film, which is being directed by “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmaker Jon M. Chu, reports variety.com.

“We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening,” Miranda said, referencing the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right,” he added.

Miranda made it clear that his heart is set on a theatrical release for the Warner Bros. film.

“I’m really hopeful that that’s something we all get to watch in the theatres together — when it’s time, and no sooner, to go out,” he said.

The studio didn’t comment on Miranda’s remarks.

