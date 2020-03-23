Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 10 Films Which Would Lose Their Charm Without The ‘Queen Of Bollywood’

Bollywood ‘Queen‘ Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances through her career of nearly a decade and a half.

Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National Award-winning Bollywood superstar has been full of twists and turns. Coming from a village near Manali, Kangana entered tinsel town with no starry connection, and went ahead to make a place for herself in Bollywood. She proved her talent and versatility with films like “Gangster“, “Woh Lamhe”, “Life In A…Metro“, “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Fashion”. While she hit the right notes with her talent, Kangana was ridiculed for her accent, derided for her fashion sense and censured for her honesty.

As she turns a year older, IANS suggests a few movies you can

watch to keep yourself entertained during isolation

* GANGSTER (2006)

She entered Bollywood with the movie, directed by Anurag Basu, in 2006. It is a love story of a gangster, which tells a tale of a romance that is gritty, painful, and comes with twists. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Besides gripping story and powerful performances, the film is still remembered for its songs.

* WOH LAMHE (2006)

Kangana essayed the role of a troubled glamorous actress who battles fame, pride, and schizophrenia. It explores the life of the actress as she meets a director, played by Shiney Ahuja, and falls in love. The film takes the audience on a journey about how the two bond with each other in difficult times. The movie is said to be based on sensational yesteryear star Parveen Babi and her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt, who has written the film.

* TANU WEDS MANU (2011)

The comic drama turned the notion that marriages are made in heaven, on its head. The film narrates a love story of two completely opposite people — Tanu and Manu. The 2011 romantic drama is directed by Aanand L. Rai, and also stars R. Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal and Swara Bhaskar.

* QUEEN (2014)

The film tells the story of Rani who, after being dumped by her fiance two days before their wedding, packed her bags and travelled to Europe for the pre-booked honeymoon alone. Shaken, she explores her identity and self-confidence as she explored the foreign land and met new people. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie was a runaway hit and made Kangana A-list star.

* MANIKARNINKA: THE QUEEN OF JHANSI (2019)

With “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”, Kangana brought the story of Rani Laxmibai alive on the silver screen. Directed by Kangana and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Ankita Lokhande.

* PANGA (2020)

One can also watch Kangana’s “Panga” in this difficult time due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, released on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

* LIFE IN A… METRO (2007)

Set in Mumbai, the film narrates stories of lives of nine people and how their lives change when their fates intertwine. It explores complexities of emotions, and other dilemmas. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, Shiny Ahuja and Dharmendra.

* TANU WEDS MANU RETURNS (2015)

Sequel of “Tanu Weds Manu”, the 2015 film starts after four years of Tanu’s (Kangana) and Manu’s (R. Madhavan) marriage. They have parted ways but still retain feelings for each other. The film also introduced Kangana’s double role Datto, an ambitious Haryanvi girl. Manu falls in love with Datto. The film is about finding love and the spark in the relationship again.

* FASHION (2008)

The movie is about an ambitious small-town girl Meghna Mathur (Priyanka Chopra) who wants to make it big in the fashion industry as a supermodel. Kangana had a supporting act of a supermodel, who sees decline in her career and resorts to drugs.

* JUDGEMENTALL HAI KYA (2019)

“Judgementall Hai Kya” reunites “Queen” co-stars Kangana and Rajkummar Rao after a gap of around five years for a killer thriller drama. The dark comedy revolves around Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar) as they lead their life trying to figure out the difference between reality and illusions. A murder investigation brings more chaos to their lives. It is about finding the person behind the murder.

