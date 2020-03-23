From Black Widow ‘Not Dying’ In Avengers: Endgame To Loki Turning Into A Woman, Crazy Marvel Theories That Will Shock You!

Marvel Cinematic Universe has a HUGE fan following across the globe. The madness and devotion to the Avengers and MCU given by the fans have no bounds. Hence, whenever a superhero dies, they find it hard to get over it. Many fans study the universe as if they will write a thesis on it. Well, we don’t know about the thesis, but thousands of theories are indeed written on them.

Now, let’s take a recap of what happened in the last two important Marvel films – In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin). In Avengers: Endgame, 2012 Loki escapes with the tesseract when the superheroes travel back in time to seek the infinity stones. We witness Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow’s (played by Scarlett Johansson) death. Captain America aka Chris Evans gave up his superpowers when he went back in time to place back the infinity stones at their respective places. Phew! Too much has happened in these films. However, many theories about these characters are out that have blown away our minds and we have noted them for you.

Check out these crazy theories on Avengers & Marvel that will make you rethink everything you saw in the film:

Thor Meets Future King Thor Thor: Love And Thunder

If you follow the MCU thoroughly, you know how all the Thor universes can be connected with each other across time. As reported by CBR, this will happen in Thor: Love and Thunder when Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will meet future King Thor who will make him realise his worth. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw how the God of Thunder had doubts on himself. So, this theory suggests that due to time travelling, present Thor will meet Thor from the future as well as past.

Loki Will Return As A Woman

Fans think that Thor films will be incomplete without the God of Mischief. So this theory suggests that Loki will return in Thor: Love And Thunder, however as a woman. As Tom Hiddleston’s character is a shapeshifter, he will bring trouble to his brother Thor’s life this time as a woman.

Infinity Stones Will Be Back, Courtesy Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is a very important character in Marvel comics. Sometimes, he played the hero and sometimes the anti-hero. Fans have this crazy theory that as Adam Warlock is a Soul Gem, he will be making an entry in space in the upcoming film, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3. Warlock will bring back the infinity stone in order to balance the universe again. So will this really happen? Will Guardians and Warlock together try to seek these infinity songs again? We will have to watch and watch…

Doctor Strange Will Turn A Villain

Recently, a theory went viral that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange had evil intentions. The theory mentioned that he knew Iron Man will have to die in the end, yet he let that happen. We are not sure if that were the character’s intentions or not. But here’s another theory that mentions that Doctor Strange will turn a villain in Avengers 5.

Avengers 5 is yet to be announced but many reports have mentioned so far that Marvel will bring it back post Phase 4 films and series. As per the theory, in Avengers 5, Doctor Strange will become the bad guy as Ancient One is no more and Iron Man is dead too. So, he will be the most powerful being in the multiverse and his massive ego will turn him as trouble for other Avengers. Let’s see what happens.

Black Widow DIDN’T Die In Avengers: Endgame

We all saw Scarlett Johansson’s character Black Widow sacrificing her life in Avengers: Endgame so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could get the soul stone in Vormir. However, Screen Rant reported a Marvel fan theory suggesting that Natasha Romanoff didn’t die and it was someone else.

The theory states that Natasha has a sister named Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh) and we all saw her in the Black Widow trailer. So, it was Yelena who actually died in Vormir by swapping her face as Natasha! And how did she managed to swap her face? The theory mentions that Yelena Belova used the face-swapping technique that was used in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The theory also says the sisters will use the same technology to destroy the villain Taskmaster in the 2020 release Black Widow.

Marvel, are you reading this? All these theories have a good backing and make sense too. So is this really going to happen? Only you can tell us!

