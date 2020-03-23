Is Salman Khan Making Way For Tiger 3 By Preponing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

After not so great run of Dabangg 3, Salman Khan and his fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and there’s also curiosity about Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is backed by producer and Salman’s friend, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Amidst the aforementioned releases, it seems like Salman Khan is more excited to start the work on Tiger’s third instalment. The report in Bollywood Hungama states that Salman wants to kick-start the work of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali early as he needs his dates cleared for YRF’s film. Earlier, it was learnt that KEKD was to go on floors in October but now, Khan has requested to start the work during August end of early September.

The source close to the development says, “Aditya Chopra wanted to take Tiger 3 on the floors from January end- early February, and Salman is equally excited to work on the spy thriller, which is planned as his biggest film till date. Since Salman’s calendar was free from August, he requested Sajid, if the film can go on floors before schedule, and given their friendship, Sajid readily agreed to Salman’s request.”

“Sajid Nadiadwala might ghost direct the earlier chunks of KEKD, if Farhad is not able to wrap up Bachchan Pandey on time. But it’s too early to comment on anything at the moment. It’s all being discussed and sorted out,” the source adds.

