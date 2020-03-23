Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani. Despite negative controversies around the film, it went on to do great at the box office. In fact, it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of Shahid’s career. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda.

Shahid was recently shooting for the Hindi remake of Nani’s Jersey. But the shooting got stalled owning to coronavirus pandemic. Shahid tweeted about the same and wrote, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, everyone’s home and spending some quality time with their families. Yesterday, Shahid did a Q & A interactive round with his fans and one user asked him to describe his Kabir Singh co-star, Kiara Advani, in one word as he asked ‘One Word for Kiara’ to which Shahid replied, “Kisne Touch Kiya”.

Shahid being Kabir Singh here!

A fan also asked him to describe Nani in one word to which Shahid replied, “He was fantastic. He made me cry so many times in the movie.” We hope that this pandemic situation ends soon.

