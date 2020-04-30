Netizens Ask Ex Tyler Cameron If He Is Gigi Hadid’s Child’s Father? Actor Replies

Gigi Hadid and her beau former One Direction member Zayn Malik made it to the headlines yesterday after the news of Gigi’s pregnancy broke out. Meanwhile, there were many who took digs at Gigi saying that it is her ex boyfriend Tyler Cameron’s child. Now Tyler has given it back to the ones spreading the rumours and below is what he had to say.

While Tyler and Gigi are no longer together, internet is still not stopping connecting the two. Yesterday Tyler Cameron decided to go live on photo sharing app Instagram and co-incidentally the news of Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy also came in. It was during the live interaction, that many fans congratulated him for being the father to the Model’s to be born child.

Many such comments caught Tyler Cameron’s attention who decided to reply them. He said, “Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are wrong in the comments.” His reply caught everyone’s attention.

However, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have not made nay official announcement about welcoming the new member but according to media reports its a baby girl. As per the report in TMZ, this piece of information was shared by the same source who spilled beans over Gigi’s pregnancy.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s fan are very happy about the news and they are waiting for any confirmation. Many even speculated that Gigi’s birthday party pictures were actually gender revealing party.

