David Warner & Candice Shake A Leg To Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma, But Daughter Indi’s Cameo Steals The Show

Australian opener David Warner and his wife Candice is leaving no stone unturned to make their quarantine special, joyful, and memorable. As the husband-wife duo has been sharing adorable videos where David Warner and Candice along with daughter Indi can be seen engaging in some interesting challenges on TikTok.

David Warner and Candice have been successful in making heads turn and the duo has been garnering compliments. Post shaking his leg along with Indi to the beats of Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani, the cricketer and his wife had yet another surprise for their Indian fans, as they grooved to Telugu chartbuster track Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s last release Ala Vaikunthapurrramloo.

David Warner shared the tiktok video on Instagram along with a caption that read, ” It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1″

Must add that David Warner, who is seen donned in his IPL team Sunriser’s jersey along with his wife Candice pulls off the move with ease and grace. But that doesn’t end there, having a cameo appearance in the video is their daughter Indi, as the little girl can be seen running back and forth with goofy yet adorable expressions in the video.

Talking about Butta Bomma, the song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has been one of the most performed tracks from down south on TikTok.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!