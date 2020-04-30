South heartthrob Prabhas is without a doubt one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. Prabhas who was last seen in filmmaker Sujeeth’s action thriller Saaho, apart from his upcoming projects has also been making headlines following rumors about his alleged marriage and linkups.

Prabhas who was earlier linked to his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty has been in news for his alleged marriage rumours with Chiranjeevi’s niece and Ram charan’s cousin, Niharika Konidela. However, Niharaika in an interview rubbished it as a baseless rumour.

As per a report from republicworld.com, Prabhas in a recent interview with the media stated that he would love to get married, but in no hurry. He would like to wait for some more time till the right proposal comes his way.

As per the same report, the Baahubali star also stated that media persons are way concerned about his marriage than his family and relatives.

On the work front, Prabhas has two big projects in the form of KK Radha Krishna’s romantic drama which has been tentatively titled as #Prabhas20. The film has gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde in lead.

Apart from #Prabhas20, Prabhas also has Mahanati maker Nag Ashwin’s next which has been tentatively titled #Prabhas21. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

