We are not even halfway through 2020, and the year already has been no less than a nightmare for the entire mankind. Post sad demise of Irrfan Khan yesterday, the nation woke up this morning to the sad news about veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passing away. The news was confirmed by none other than Bollywood megastar and Rishi Kapoor’s close friend, Amitabh Bachchan.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today morning at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted last night following health issues.

Rishi Kapoor’s friend and south superstar Rajinikanth was left heartbroken after learning the demise of former, as he tweeted, “Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor”

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Kamal Haasan who has shared the same screen space with Rishi Kapoor superhit film Saagar tweeted, “Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family.”

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Malayalam star who has shared the same frame with Rishi Kapoor in their Bollywood film Aurangazeb had a tweet that read, “This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand

father. Farewell legend. We will miss you!”

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

Telugu superstar Jr.NTR tweeted, “Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema.”

Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 30, 2020

Tamanaah Bhatia: “Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi

Ji.”

Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2020

Pooja Hegde: “Just cannot believe what I’m hearing This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre what’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times”

Just cannot believe what I’m hearing 😭 This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre what’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon 😭 #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times 😞 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 30, 2020

Khushbu Sundar: “We have lost two greatest legends of two different times. #RishiKapoor knew him since my 2nd movie as a child actor. Too much for me to come to terms that he is no more. My heartfelt condolences to #Neetu ji #Ranbir and the entire family.. its a huge loss.. #RIP #RishiKapoor”

We have lost two greatest legends of two different times. #RishiKapoor knew him since my 2nd movie as a child actor. Too much for me to come to terms that he is no more. My heartfelt condolences to #Neetu ji #Ranbir and the entire family.. its a huge loss.. #RIP #RishiKapoor 😭🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 30, 2020

“An actor who never got his due..he was brilliant.. will take sometime for me to sink in.. I am devastated. Life is so cruel at times.. #RishiKapoor”

An actor who never got his due..he was brilliant.. will take sometime for me to sink in.. I am devastated. Life is so cruel at times.. #RishiKapoor — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 30, 2020

Nivin Pauly: “Devastated! RIP #RishiKapoor sir!”

Kajal Aggarwal: “2020 cannot get any worse! Loss of a legend. Om Shanti Rishi sir.I’m sure you must be illumining the heavens, the shining star you’ve always been! This feels like a personal grievance, Cannot even fathom what the family is going through. Heartfelt condolences”

2020 cannot get any worse! Loss of a legend. Om Shanti Rishi sir🙏🏻 I’m sure you must be illumining the heavens, the shining star you’ve always been! This feels like a personal grievance, Cannot even fathom what the family is going through. Heartfelt condolences 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/oAjpxGnK3m — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

In his acting career spanning over 5 decades, Rishi Kapoor has acted in over 50 films. The veteran actor was last seen in mystery thriller The Body which also had Emraan Hashmi in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!