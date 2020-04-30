WHAT! Anyone Can Lift Thor’s Mjolnir Even Without Being Worthy? This Avengers’ Theory Will BLOW Your Mind

Anthony Hopkins’ Odin says in Chris Hemsworth’s Thor series, “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” Chris Evans’ Captain America tried to lift the hammer in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and he was barely able to move it.

The reason revealed a couple of days ago by writer Christopher Marcus was the emotional baggage Cap Am was carrying to repair the amends about the death of Tony Stark’s parents. We all saw what happened in Avengers: Endgame, as Captain America proved himself to be worthy of the hammer and Thor, screamed, “I knew it!”

But, now a new theory on Reddit suggests that you don’t need to be worthy to ‘lift’ Thor’s hammer. Yeah, there’s a bit of wordplay involved in this. A user named ‘shmimb’ has posted this theory under the thread of ‘fan theories’.

The theory goes like, “I don’t know if this has been said or not before, or is already established. I would just like to settle a debate that you do not need to be worthy to lift Mjolnir. In Thor, after Odin banishes Thor to Earth, he says: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.”

“This can be taken as you do not need to be worthy to lift the hammer, but you only need to be worthy to possess the power of Thor. Now the power of Thor is not the ability to lift the hammer. As established in Thor: Ragnarok, Odin says to Thor: “That hammer was to help you control your power, to focus it.” This can mean that Thor’s power comes from the ability to wield lightning. As Odin said, you need to be worthy to possess the power of Thor, not worthy to lift the hammer.

Captain America lifting the hammer in Avengers: Endgame can be proof of this. In the comics, Thor explains that you need “Pure of heart and noble mind to lift the hammer”. You don’t need to be worthy to lift the hammer, but you need a pure heart and noble mind to wield it. Captain America has a pure heart and noble mind.”

“So, when Captain wields lightning against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, the lightning wasn’t coming from the hammer, it was coming from Captain. Because Captain was worthy to possess the power of Thor. The power of lightning. This also explains why Vision was able to lift it in Avengers: Age of Ultron. There are two reasons Vision could Iift the hammer: First, because he is an Android. Which explained in the movie it comes under the elevator theory. Or second, because he had pure of heart and noble mind because as he said: “l am on the side of life”. This proves he has a noble mind. He wasn’t worthy though so he couldn’t possess the power of Thor, which is the power of lightning. He could only lift it.”

“To conclude, Thor: Ragnarok showed us that the power of Thor, the ability to will lightning, comes from the person, not the hammer. Going back to Odin’s passage he mentions being worthy is required to possess the power of Thor. You do not need to be worthy to lift the hammer, you need to be worthy to possess the power of Thor.”

