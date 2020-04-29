Naomi Campbell Has THIS Unusual Habit Before Stepping Out Of House & It’s Inspiring!

Supermodel Naomi Campbell can’t step out of the home without praying and showering.

Speaking to fashion booking agent Camilla Lowther on an Instagram Live chat, Naomi Campbell opened up about her daily routine, sharing her habit of praying.

“That’s just an automatic. Get up. Hit the floor. Pray. “I can’t leave the house without showering. (there’s) lots of things that I… can’t leave the house without — when I can leave the house,” Naomi Campbell said.

Naomi Campbell also shared her eating habits.

“If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I just want to do juice. It’s never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It’s just when I feel like doing it,” Naomi Campbell added.

