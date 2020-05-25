Morgan Wallen Posts An Apology After Getting Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Whiskey Glasses singer Morgan Wallen conveyed his apology yesterday on social media after he was arrested from Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.

Morgan Wallen was booked on the charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

As per the report in WSMV, Morgan Wallen broke the glass items in the bar. He was then taken into custody by police. Following the incident, the American singer took to Twitter and apologised for his actions. He wrote, “Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.”

Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

Apart from, Morgan Wallen, recently actress Maia Campbell was too arrested by Atlanta police. She was amongst the 44 members who were busted for practices like illegal street racing. Maia was last seen on the big screen in 2017’s Doctor Impostor.

As per the police, all arrests are made for activities related to street racing. About 114 citations were issued, 29 vehicles were impounded, and four firearms were recovered, including a semi-automatic rifle.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!