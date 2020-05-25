Kevin Hart Confesses His Family Is Finding Him ‘Annoying’ During Lockdown

Just like all of us, the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus has left actor-comedian Kevin Hart locked down in his home. Hart is spending quarantine with his wife and kids and they are finding him annoying. This isn’t us speculating but Kevin confessing it himself.

Kevin Hart appeared on the ‘from home’ episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ show, The Ellen Show. This is were the actor confessed about a lot of things. Kevin’s wife Eniko Parrrish, who is expecting, is happy that he is around. The actor-comedian is on his tour or shoot almost all the time in his normal schedule.

He said, “She’s so happy at the fact that through these stages, I’m here. Like normally, I’m in and out. So it’s been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months. So this is the first time that I’ve ever been here this much through pregnancy in general in my life. So it’s been refreshing.”

Further Kevin Hart made clear that it doesn’t mean his wife and three kids are enjoying every minute of him being home. Kevin is father to a daughter Heaven and sons Hendrix and Kenzo. Talking about Eniko, he said, “She’s not getting on my nerves. But she’s saying I’m getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don’t fight it. But apparently, I’m annoying.”

Kevin Hart in the chat ahead jokingly gave out how his kids tell him to calm down and his excitement is more than them. He revealed a lot of stories from his near-death experience with a rabbit to his lockdown camping experience.

