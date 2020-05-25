Forget Jennifer Aniston Or Alia Shawkat, THIS Is Who Brad Pitt Is Interested In?

Brad Pitt is making headlines almost every day for either his professional life or personal. Nowadays, he’s the topic of gossip mongers due to the growing closeness with FRIENDS star and ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. His love life seems to interest us all. Now, there is a new woman in Fight Club actor’s life and no, we aren’t talking about Alia Shawkat.

Yes, you read that right. It’s none other than TV host and entertainment reporter, Renee Bargh. She is known for red carpet interviews and has interviewed a lot of A-list Hollywood celebrities including Brad Pitt. She is currently seen hosting The Voice Australia along with Darren McMullen for the 9th season.

The rumours of them flirting with each-other ignited at SAG Awards 2020 when she interviewed Brad Pitt on the red carpet. Renee shared a video on her Instagram from the same interview where Brad gives a flirty exchange towards the camera for Renee and winks.

Check out the video here:

Since the video went viral, the two have been really close to each other and Brad Pitt seems to like her a lot. An insider according to New Idea revealed, “Renee is very much Brad’s type: smart, beautiful, witty and strong, and he can tell she’s an incredibly talented character who’s got what it takes to go all the way in Hollywood and beyond.”

The source further added, “He never usually opens up on the red carpet like he did to Renee, so the fact he stayed so long talking to her is proof how impressed he was. She was the one who called time on their interview, not the other way around, and that’s also fairly unheard of!”

