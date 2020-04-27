Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Give A Tell-All Interview; The Autobiography Likely To REVEAL Some ‘Royal’ Secrets

The life of former Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has certainly been a very eventful journey. Right from being held up for flaunting Royal rules to giving up their Royal titles, the couple has made it to the headlines on numerous occasions.

But this time, things have gotten bigger! It is being said that Meghan and Harry sat for a friendly tell-all interview with two journalists, who are penning an autobiography on the couple. Given to the authors of Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry And Meghan, this interview comes weeks after the couple renounced their Royal titles.

According to a certain report by Mail, the book will be stretched across 300-320 pages and will shed a positive light on the couple. The two journalists in context are people who are famous among the Royal circuit and fans who follow the news on the Royal family. One of the journalists is Omid Scobie, while the other is Carolyn Durand.

The book, that was earlier supposed to be out in June, will now hit the stands in August. Opening up about the Book and the speculations around it, former press secretary to the Queen, Dickie Arbiter has been quoted by The Times saying, “There is always concern when there is a book coming out, probably more so on this one if what we read is true that they have co-operated. If they have co-operated then there is concern. It also begs the question how much have they co-operated?”

However, Dickie is quick to say that owing to the fact that Harry was not ill-treated by the Royal family unlike the late Princess Diana, the auto-biography wouldn’t have much of an impact or sensationalize the matter as Princess Diana’s book did.

