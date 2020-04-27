Julie Andrews Soon To Launch Storytime Podcast For Children Amid Lockdown

Veteran English actress Julie Andrews who is quite popular for her characters in films like The Princess Diaries, A Fine Romance, and Our Sons among many others will soon be launching storytime podcasts to keep little ones engaged and entertained amidst lockdown.

Julie Andrews who is an avid reader, and being someone who loves reading books of different genres, will be launching the podcast on 29th April. The legendary actress and her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who also happens to be an author, will be reading over their favourite stories via podcast for the coming few weeks for children all across.

Speaking about her podcast that has been named as Julie’s Library: Story Time With Julie Andrews, the actress, as per a report from stylist.co.uk has quoted, “As a child, I read anything and everything I could get my hands on. There was no greater joy for me than to curl up with a good read. Books transported me away from the World War II Blitz and into the realm of my imagination and other worlds and ideas.

“When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children,” added Dame Julie Andrews.

The Mary Poppins actress also further stated that she and her daughter Emma has authored close to 30 children’s books combined, and share a common passion for storytelling, literacy and love for arts.

Julie Andrews also further mentioned that she is hopeful that her podcast will provide listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning especially at these tough times across the world.

For those unversed, apart from acting in some of the evergreen films, the actress has also lent her voice for Hollywood hits like Shrek 2, Aquaman, Shrek Forever After among others.

