Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the new power couple of Hollywood showbiz, and everyone absolutely loves them together. Her ex-husband Brian Austin Green has recently broken up with model Tina Louise. But Megan is confident that Brian will find the ‘right romance.’ Read on to know the full story.

As per the reports, Tina Louise was continuously bullied by Megan Fox’s fans. The Australian model was looking for a serious relationship with Brian Austin Green. But Green is not looking for a serious commitment as of now.

As per a source revealed to Hollywood Life, “As far as his dating life, she’s confident he’ll find the right one when the time comes.” Brian is also a doting father to their three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The source added “That allows her to focus on her work and not stress while she’s away…she’s so grateful that she can rely on him and has never had to worry about leaving [the kids] with him.”

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced their split on 19th May. And it was a shock to the couple’s fans. “The split has been easier for Megan than Brian, and she is well aware of that,” if sources of Hollywood Life are to be believed.

Despite their split, Megan Fox still wants Brian Austin Green to find his happiness again. The sources said, “Megan is really happy and just wants the same for Brian. They’ll always respect one another and wish each other happiness.”

