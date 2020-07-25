Tenet: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Thriller To Release Next Month In These Selected Places?

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming sci-fi thriller, Tenet. Because of the pandemic, a lot of films haven’t released as scheduled. Nolan’s project is one of them. From its August release, the makers have postponed the movie as the COVID-19 situation isn’t under control yet.

Recently, there were reports that Nolan’s film will release straight on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros denied the same. They said that some projects would hit the digital platform if the situation persists longer. But Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet will have a theatrical release.

Now, Variety has shared a new update on the film’s release. The report mentions that Tenet might release next month but in selected places. It won’t release in the United States. However, Christopher Nolan’s film might hit the screens in a few European territories.

Tenet is expected to be out on the weekend of August 26-28. The exhibitors in the UK, France and Spain are being told about the release next month. However, there are just rumours. The makers haven’t made any such confirmation regarding the same.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

