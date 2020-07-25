Who doesn’t love Jennifer Lopez? The American actress recently turned 51 on Friday. Can you imagine? She looks as stunning as a fashion diva in her twenties. Her fiancée Alex Rodriguez called her ‘the greatest partner’ and ‘the best mom’ in a sweet post on Instagram. Read on to know the full story.

Alex, 44, is a retired professional baseball player. He shared an adorable video on Instagram for JLo. In the caption of the video, Rodriguez wrote, “Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration.. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!” Have a look at the post.

Jennifer Lopez recently spoke with People magazine and revealed her birthday plans amid the pandemic of coronavirus. She said, “Last year I celebrated my birthday for almost three months straight, while on my It’s My Birthday tour. We had a birthday cake every night. So, if we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine. We’ll keep it very low-key this year.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2017. The couple got engaged in March 2019. They have always been very vocal about their relationship and keep posting their cute moments on social media.

