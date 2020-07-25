FRIENDS: Jennifer Aniston & Matt LeBlanc Used To Have SECRET Makeout Sessions On The Sets, Reveals Joey’s Real-Life Dad!

It has been 25 years, but FRIENDS is still one of the most loved sitcoms. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in the lead roles. Their characters Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe became our best amigos.

In the series, every character shared an excellent equation. In real life, too, the actors are good friends. The series gave us loving couples Ross-Rachel and Monica-Chandler. But there was also one couple for a short time of Joey-Rachel. However, not everyone loved seeing them together.

In the show, people might’ve felt awkward while seeing Joey and Rachel hook-up. But in real life, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc used to have steamy makeout sessions on FRIENDS’ sets. At least, that’s what Matt’s dad told Ok! USA. Paul shared, “[Matt] got on good with Jen. They would make out in the dressing rooms. He told me about it – it was when she was married to Brad Pitt.”

The FRIENDS actor’s dad further said about Matt LeBlanc, “He was as good looking as anyone in Hollywood. But he isn’t going to age well. It’s the high life – I’ll see him with his gut hanging over his belt. He’s not someone who keeps himself toned when he’s not in front of the cameras.”

However, when Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc’s reps were asked about it, they denied Paul’s claims.

Meanwhile, everyone is eagerly waiting for FRIENDS reunion episode. The shooting of the same is expected to start in August.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!