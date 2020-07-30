Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 10 Has Boggled Many Minds, Here's How Twitterati Is Reacting
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC is running super successfully in its 7th season. The sci-fi show has boggled many minds ever since it started in 2013 but what happened in the S07E10 i.e. Stolen which streamed recently has left everyone pull their hair.

The latest episode of show is in talks for various reasons and the way the timeline has messed up after it is just one of them.

As people enjoyed the latest episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recently, they took to Twitter to share their feelings. A lot of people are struggling to process what happened in the show lately and they can’t wait to watch the next episodes.

While the next episode of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. named Brand New Day is set to air on Aug 5, let’s have a look at how Twitterati is reacting to the Episode 10 of Season 7.

Did you enjoy the latest episode of show? Let us know in the comments section what was the best thing you liked about the latest episode.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is based on comics book named S.H.I.E.L.D. by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby. The show stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jeff Ward & Iain De Caestecker among others.
Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen are the creators of the show.

