Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Episode 10 Has Boggled Many Minds, Here’s How Twitterati Is Reacting

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC is running super successfully in its 7th season. The sci-fi show has boggled many minds ever since it started in 2013 but what happened in the S07E10 i.e. Stolen which streamed recently has left everyone pull their hair.

The latest episode of show is in talks for various reasons and the way the timeline has messed up after it is just one of them.

As people enjoyed the latest episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recently, they took to Twitter to share their feelings. A lot of people are struggling to process what happened in the show lately and they can’t wait to watch the next episodes.

While the next episode of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. named Brand New Day is set to air on Aug 5, let’s have a look at how Twitterati is reacting to the Episode 10 of Season 7.

#AgentsofSHIELD said "ripples not waves" and then created a whole damn tsunami in the timeline 😂😩😭 — žodi (@wichahpiota) July 30, 2020

The way everyone on the AOS fandom is still processing everything that happened in this episode #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/d2IIMRydZg — NicCaitNg | #Chloeismyquake (@NicCait_13) July 30, 2020

James Paxton is really doing a good job filling his fathers shoes. I laughed so hard when Garret said that Phil vaporized him with his space laser.#AgentsofSHIELD — Liam Hoffman (@LiamHoffman4) July 30, 2020

I can’t say goodby to Marvels #AgentsofSHIELD 😭😭😭 — Judith Esquivias (@itsmejudithann) July 30, 2020

I never been so frustrated and exhausted watching an episode of #AgentsofSHIELD I feel like punching my pillow — kath (@etdgk) July 30, 2020

I just want Daisy to be happy#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/osUiwINJj5 — Peter B Parker ☀️/Stream Ungodly Hour🌓 (@takamisfeathers) July 30, 2020

Me after seeing the latest episode pic.twitter.com/sgHJazw0QL — christhedeviant (@danewkingofhell) July 30, 2020

If Daisy doesn't kill Malick, I'm going to kill him myself.

I had to pause the episode after what he did to Jiaying #AgentsofSHIELD — kath (@etdgk) July 30, 2020

When the show is really gonna be 22 episodes long instead of 13 🤡🤡🤡 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/wxL9oaCRhE — NicCaitNg | #Chloeismyquake (@NicCait_13) July 30, 2020

Did you enjoy the latest episode of show? Let us know in the comments section what was the best thing you liked about the latest episode.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is based on comics book named S.H.I.E.L.D. by Stan Lee & Jack Kirby. The show stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jeff Ward & Iain De Caestecker among others.

Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen are the creators of the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!