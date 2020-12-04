Mark Ruffalo is known for having loose lips when it comes to keeping important plot details of Marvel movies a secret and had even live-streamed the first few minutes of Thor: Ragnarok. The actor recently took to social media and shared a note with MCU spoilers including the plot twist at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Read the article to know more.

Kevin Feige and the whole team try their level best to keep the important plot updates of MCU phase 4 a secret. In the age of social media, it has become very difficult to maintain this level of secrecy but Kevin and team have somehow succeeded in their job. However, there are few actors like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland who let the story detail slip here and there.

Now that the Infinity Saga is over, Mark Ruffalo seems more relaxed as he is free to talk about the notable moments from the MCU. The actor took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of himself along with a screenshot of a random note on his mobile phone. The headline of the note reads Marvel spoilers and under which we read ‘Everyone dies’ Check out the post here.

me + a random note on my phone pic.twitter.com/8tYN6rKyhf — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 3, 2020 Advertisement

Along with ‘Everyone Dies,’ in the other two points, Mark Ruffalo is referring to Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. Remember the scene when Thor finds Hulk in the battle of champions and thrilled to find “friend from work” there?

Speaking about the Tacos emojis, Mark Ruffalo is hinting towards the scene where Smart Hulk gives Taco to Ant-Man after his food got wind-swept by the Benatar arriving at the Avengers HQ.

What's your take on Mark Ruffalo's quirky spoiler tweet?

