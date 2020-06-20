‘Hulk’ Mark Ruffalo’s Net Worth Lets Out His Secret Of ‘He’s Always Rich’

Mark Ruffalo is one of the most successful actors in the west. The Hulk actors have been in the industry for a long time now. He has done some incredible films including Hulk, Begin Again, Dark Waters and You Can Count On Me, to name a few. With great success comes great bank balance too and you’ll be surprised to know the actor’s net worth!

Mark Ruffalo’s net worth is $35 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. The Begin Again actor was doing pretty well in his career when he got an offer from Marvel of playing the character of Bruce Banner’s Hulk which literally changed his career graph for good.

He first appeared in The Avengers in 2012 and fans went crazy to see him in such a strong and appealing character of Hulk. He literally changed the way we looked at our favourite superhero before!

Now, we all know that Marvel films perform incredibly well at the box office and Avengers: Endgame is a proof of the same. With such splendid box office successes, our favourite superheroes are paid fat cheques too. Mark earned $6 million for his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and $2 million for Avengers in 2012.

Besides the movie earnings, Mark Ruffalo owns some crazy luxury apartments in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. The Hulk actor has a collection of luxury watches, eco-friendly cars including BMW i3 and is very passionate about the environment. He has investments in solar panels and also spends hefty on family vacations.

