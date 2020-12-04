Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were couple goals when they rekindled their romance three years after calling off their engagement in 2013. But when they announced their divorce within the first year of marriage, we were all shattered.

Recently the Wrecking Ball opened up about their failed marriage saying the losses she suffered when their Malibu home burned to the ground in the 2018 Woolsey fire made her rush into a marriage which turned out to be a big mistake.

Now, as per a report in ET, a source revealed that Liam Hemsworth is not upset or bothered by Miley Cyrus’ comment on their failed marriage. The insider added that the actor is more focused on his relationship with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

Talking about it source said, “Liam Hemsworth isn’t upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella.”

Adding further, “He’s very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds.”

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM radio Miley Cryus opened up about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. She said, “We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.”

She added, “I had polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from—I got a couple of grandmas to give me their Elvis polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

The pair first got engaged in May 2012 but called it off in September 2013. After three years, the couple rekindled their romance (in 2016) and exchanged vows in a private ceremony on December 23, 2018. Less than a year later, the couple announced their separation in August 2019, after pictures of Cyrus kissing Kaitlynn Carter made its way to the internet.

