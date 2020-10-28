Machine Gun Kelly On Falling In Love With Megan Fox: "I Did Become A Better Person"

It was a few months ago when Brian Austin Green confirmed his separation from his wife, Megan Fox. The news between Megan and rapper Machine Gun Kelly started doing rounds on social media. It’s been a while, and Kelly is already making some extremely lovey-dovey comments about his relationship with Megan.

Kelly talks in detail about how he has become a better person after meeting Megan. From not believing in the ‘set up’ of love to being in it madly, Kelly has undoubtedly come a long way.

In his new interview with NME, Machine Gun Kelly says, “Tickets is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It’s interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality.”

He also adds, “I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—– life.”

“That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist,” added Machine Gun Kelly.

He, also, very sweetly said “Yeah, for sure” when he was asked if it was ‘love at first sight’ for both of them. Folks down at People also inform that the actress introduced the rapper to her three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and daughter Journey River, 3.

“He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step since they are getting more serious. They are in a committed relationship, and it’s not just a fling. They are planning a future together,” added the same source on Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

