Love On The Spectrum’s Trailer Is Making People Cry, Here’s Why

Netflix is known for commissioning innovative and interesting shows. After Indian Matchmaking, people on the internet are going gaga about the trailer of a new dating show called Love On The Spectrum. The show follows what it is like to date for the people who are in the spectrum of autism.

The show isn’t a Netflix original but was released on ABC Australia last year. The trailer features a group of young adults with autism who are on their quest to find love.

The trailer of Love On The Spectrum is getting a lot of attention from people for charging them up with emotions. In the trailer, One of the participants in the dating show is named Chloe. Viewers get aww moments when she voices her concerns about getting close to someone while on a date in the sunflower field.

She tells the camera: “I really like her. We’re talking and getting along. I was expecting sort of awkwardness and we wouldn’t have anything to talk about, but we’ve just been non-stop talking.” We get happy to see her smiling at the end of her date. She reveals, “I can’t stop smiling.”

The trailer of Love On The Spectrum is very well appreciated by fans. Some even found themselves in tears. One such comment reads, “I literally started balling my eyes out when she said ‘I can’t stop smiling!’ Such a beautiful soul!!!”

Another person comments, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! It especially makes me happy to see not only a girl on the spectrum, but a girl who loves girls on the spectrum.”

How did you like the trailer of Love On The Spectrum? Will you watch it? Tell us in the comments!

