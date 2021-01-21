Singer Lewis Capaldi says the star-studded cover version of the song Lady Marmalade, which released in 2001, was his se*ual awakening.

Advertisement

Pop stars Christina Aguilera, Pink and Mya feature in Lil Kim’s version of Lady Marmalade 2001 cover, which was recorded for the soundtrack of the film Moulin Rouge!

Advertisement

“All the women in that ‘Lady Marmalade’ video. It was my se*ual awakening,” Lewis said while speaking on the “On With Mario Lopez” podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lewis Capaldi also spoke on potential advertising campaigns and suggested he’d be more than happy following the likes of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes by teaming up with a brand.

Must Read: Cole Sprouse Is ‘Absolutely’ Against The Reboot Of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Read On



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube