With the COVID-19 virus breaking across the globe early this year, everyone was forced to follow safety protocols. Many celebs took to social media advocating these new social norms. Recently, Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (USA), revealed that several Hollywood actors interacted with him in April to talk about it.

Some of the celebrities to interact with Dr Fauci included Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, 2 Chainz and more.

In a recent interview with CNN, Dr Anthony Fauci (who is a member of the White House coronavirus task force) said that several Hollywood stars and social media influencers had joined him to discuss the seriousness of COVID-19. This hour-long virtual interaction took place in April and was organized by Kim Kardashian.

During the interview, he revealed, “It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds.” He added, “I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication.”

During his chat with the news publication, Dr Anthony Fauci spoke about how the stars used their social media presence and platforms to share his messages with their followers. He said, “Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts. I could say to them, for example, it’s important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say ‘wear a mask’ and it goes out to an additional couple of million people.”

In fact, in May, following the hour-long Zoom call organized by Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry promoted masks as part of her merch benefiting the organization, Direct Relief. Kim also spoke publicly about COVID-19 and mentioned that her company is donating to communities most affected by the pandemic.

As per recent reports, more coronavirus cases continue to be registered across the United States. On Sunday, more than 1,07,000 cases were reported in the country.

