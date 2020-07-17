Keanu Reeves, Nicole Kidman With Other Hollywood A-Listers To Calm The Audience Through HBO Max’s Relaxation Series

We are living in a time and age where we have more stress than peace. This has led to irregular and not enough sleep. The coronavirus pandemic has only resulted in increasing these problems. But worry not, Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Mahershala Ali, Keanu Reeves and Idris Eliba will soon help you all relax and get a good night’s sleep. According to a report by Deadline, HBO Max has teamed up with the creators of the Calm meditation app for a series based on its popular Sleep Stories.

The WarnerMedia platform has asked for 10 episodes of A World of Calm from the app and Nutopia (National Geographic’s One Strange Rock). A host of A-listers will narrate the episodes. Besides Keanu Reeves and Nicole Kidman, the list of narrators also includes Oscar Isaa,, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu and Cillian Murphy. Each 30 minutes episode will feature a relaxing story designed to alter how the viewer feels.

As per the press release issued by the makers, the aim of this is to “transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.”

Jennifer O’Connell, EVP Non-fiction and Kids Programming at HBO Max said, “With the considerable amount of stress and chaos we are all experiencing at this particularly challenging time, we could all use a bit of guided relaxation and A World of Calm is here to help.” She adds, “With soothing imagery and tranquil narration, this is one HBO Max original that we hope becomes part of your daily routine.”

The series is co-produced by Calm and Nutopia. Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun will serve as executive producers and Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.

